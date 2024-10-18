Stabbing incident during RSS Kheer distribution in Jaipur: Eight workers injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stabbing incident at the RSS event on Thursday night.

A violent incident marred the Sharad Purnima celebrations organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the Karni Vihar area of Jaipur late Thursday night. The event, which included a communal feast of kheer, turned chaotic when a dispute arose between RSS workers and residents.

The trouble began at a Shiv temple where RSS members were celebrating the festival with chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'. A nearby resident objected to the noise, prompting RSS workers to respond with the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. This escalation led to the arrival of a father-son duo who, armed with knives, launched an attack on the gathering.

As a result, 7 to 8 RSS workers suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Following the violence, protests erupted in the area, prompting authorities to deploy a heavy police presence in Karni Vihar to maintain law and order.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA Arun Chaturvedi condemned the attack, stating that armed assailants infiltrated the celebration and began assaulting attendees. He assured that those responsible for the violence would face strict consequences.

Rajasthan's Cabinet Minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, visited the injured in the hospital, expressing concern for their wellbeing. He confirmed that there would be a thorough investigation and stringent action against the attackers.

The incident has raised tensions in the community, with residents and political leaders calling for peace and resolution amidst the unrest.