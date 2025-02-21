Six Rajasthan Congress MLAs, suspended from Budget Session, to spend night in Assembly Six Rajasthan Congress MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who were suspended from the Budget Session, are likely to spend the night in the well of the House.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly witnessed an uproar on Friday, which led to three adjournments of the House and the suspension of six Congress MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, for the remainder of the budget session. The incident followed after Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot made a remark in the context of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the Question Hour.

The minister, while answering a question regarding hostels for working women, said, "In the 2023-24 budget, also, like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi."

Moreover, the suspended Congress MLAs have decided to spend the night in the well of the House as arrangements were made for their overnight stay, including bedding and dinner.

The Congress MLAs objected to the remark and stormed to the well, raising slogans and demanding an apology from the minister. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully stood up from his seat and demanded that the "inappropriate word" be removed from the record.

Laxmangarh MLA and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara demanded that the statement be expunged and the minister should apologise. He also tried to move close to the speaker during the protest, prompting the marshals to be called.

When the House reassembled at 4 pm after three adjournments, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg moved a proposal to suspend Congress MLAs Govind Singh Dotasra, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakam Ali, and Sanjay Kumar for the remainder of the current Assembly session.

He said that they "crossed all limits" and their conduct was "inappropriate" towards the Speaker, which cannot be forgiven. The House passed the proposal by a voice vote, following which Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned the House until 11 am on February 24.

This led to the suspension of six Congress MLAs from the remainder of the Budget Session, which has been attributed to the unruly behaviour of the opposition members.

(With inputs from PTI)