Rajasthan: Woman dies, four swept away in rain-related incident, IMD issues 'red alert'

Rajasthan rains: A 45-year-old woman tragically lost her life, and four others were swept away by strong water currents caused by heavy rain in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Saturday. The incident took place when water from the mountain began to flow down the stairs of the Sundha Mata temple in the Jaswantpura area of the district, according to the police.

Search on for missing person

Five devotees were swept away in the incident, including the deceased, Lakshmi Devi Ahari. While three people were rescued, the search for one missing person is still ongoing, according to authorities.

Heavy rain was recorded at some places in Udaipur, Dholpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Kota, Baran, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk, Jalore, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts, during the last 24 hours. According to the Meteorological department, the highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan was recorded in Dausa at 144.0 mm and 65 mm in Raniwada (Jalore) of western Rajasthan, till 8.30 am on Sunday.

IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in four districts of the state for today. The Meteorological Department has placed these districts under a red alert: Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, and Jhalawar. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for 10 districts, and a yellow alert for 18 districts.



A yellow alert has been issued for several other districts, including Baran, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Kota, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Jalore, Pali, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Sriganganagar.

For August 26, an orange alert has been issued for Dungarpur, Sirohi, and Udaipur, while a yellow alert has been issued for some other districts. The Meteorological Department has forecasted that heavy rains will persist in Rajasthan until August 26. After that, the monsoon is expected to take a break starting August 27. During this break, there will be occasional rains in certain areas, but most places will experience clear weather.

