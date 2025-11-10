Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje's confident political style steals show as she raises Anta issues before CM Sharma As the roadshow concluded, Raje openly listed the constituency’s problems before Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who attentively noted them down.

Jaipur:

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje once again showed her trademark confidence and political flair during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Anta, Baran district. Her presence and assertive interactions gave the impression that she was personally leading the charge in the election.

Raje lists constituency issues before the CM

In a striking moment that captured everyone’s attention, Vasundhara Raje openly raised a series of local issues of the Anta constituency in front of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, right as the roadshow was concluding.

The video of this exchange quickly went viral—Raje passionately listed out the region’s problems, while CM Bhajanlal Sharma listened attentively, noting each point down in his diary.

Vijay Sankalp Yatra heats up the poll mood

Just 48 hours before the Anta bypoll, the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra brought visible excitement and energy to the campaign trail.

Both CM Bhajanlal Sharma and former CM Vasundhara Raje jointly led the massive roadshow, marking a strong show of unity and strength within the party.

The yatra began from Ajitpura Balaji, under the leadership of state minister Madan Rathore, with several senior BJP leaders and thousands of workers participating.

Massive public response and grand welcome

Anta town was decked up for the occasion — welcome gates, flower showers, and festive decorations lined the streets. Party workers greeted the Chief Minister with a 51-kg flower garland, while slogans and cheers echoed through the crowd. Both leaders greeted the public from an open vehicle, acknowledging the overwhelming enthusiasm of BJP supporters.

Leaders emphasise development and stability

Addressing the gathering, CM Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the Anta by-election will determine the course of the region’s development, reaffirming the state government’s focus on progress and welfare across Rajasthan.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje reminded the crowd that Anta has long been a BJP stronghold, and urged voters to continue supporting the party’s vision of development and stability.

The political context: A triangular contest

The Anta Assembly by-election is scheduled for November 11, with results to be declared on November 14. This year's contest features BJP candidate Morpal Suman, Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya, and Independent candidate Naresh Meena, making it a three-way fight.

The seat fell vacant after former MLA Kanwar Lal Meena lost his membership due to a court conviction in a 2005 case involving alleged assault and damage to government property.

Anta's electoral landscape

Anta has a total of 227,563 registered voters, including 116,405 men and 111,154 women. In recent elections, Pramod Jain Bhaya of Congress won in 2008 and 2018, while BJP candidates Prabhu Lal Saini (2013) and Kanwar Lal Meena (2023) have also represented the constituency.

With the BJP’s top leadership actively campaigning and the roadshow’s electrifying energy, the Anta bypoll has turned into a closely watched political battle that could signal the broader mood of Rajasthan’s electorate.