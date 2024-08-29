Rajasthan: Under-construction building collapses in Jaipur, several two-wheelers damaged

Follow us on Image Source : ANI JCB machines were sent to the spot to clear the debris.

An under-construction building two-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday night. As per the police, the incident occurred in Jawahar Nagar area. There were juice shops under the two-storey building, they said. SHO Subhash Yadav said that a few two-wheelers were damaged in the incident. However, there is no information of anyone trapped under the debris, he said.

After the accident, the team of Municipal Corporation and local administration reached the spot. Meanwhile, JCB machines have been also been pressed into service to remove the debris. Further investigation is underway.