Rajasthan SI recruitment exam 2021 cancelled by High Court Rajasthan SI exam 2021: Amid allegations of cheating, the court in November last year halted the appointment of the trainee SIs. Later, Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted an investigation and found that the examination was leaked and dummy candidates were used.

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday cancelled the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination held in 2021. The exam was conducted to fill 859 posts.

The court cancelled the recruitment examination after protests by aspirants who had alleged cheating during the exam.

"The paper was leaked across the country, and even the Bluetooth gang received it. Considering the law and order situation, the recruitment has been cancelled, and a fresh process will be held," said advocate Harendar Neel, as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Major RP Singh, who represented the petitioners in the court, said, "Illegality and fraud on the system was so conspicuous. It is strange that the state government did not take action any decision on the subject. The court's decision hopefully will act as a deterrent for the gangs playing with the future of youths."

Amid allegations of cheating, the court in November last year halted the appointment of the trainee SIs. Later, Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted an investigation and found that the examination was leaked and dummy candidates were used.

It also arrested over 150 people, including 50 trainee SIs and two members of the state Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Hanuman Beniwal welcomes court order

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) president and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal welcomed the court's verdict. In a post on 'X' in Hindi, he said his party had protested over this issue for the past several months, and the high court has "delivered a severe blow to the arrogant" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

"We have always advocated for the protection of the interests of lakhs of hardworking youth in the state from the streets to the assembly, and we will continue to do so in the future as well," he said.

"During the previous government, the game of paper leak that took place in Rajasthan under the protection of power. Instead of taking action against those who were involved in this, the BJP government tried to protect them by arguing against cancelling the SI recruitment," he said.