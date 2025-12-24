Rajasthan: Schools pressuring students to don Santa Claus dress during Christmas to face action This warning has been issued by Ashok Wadhwa, Additional District Education Officer of Sri Ganganagar. In the order released on December 22, it was mentioned that if any complaint is received regarding students being forced to become Santa Claus, strict action will follow.

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) :

Preparations are underway across India and around the world for Christmas celebration on December 25. We often see children donning Santa Claus dresses to mark the day at school functions. Meanwhile, a unique case has emerged from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, where the education department issued a warning stating that action will be taken against schools if students are forced to dress up as Santa Claus.

According to the order, the Education Department of Sri Ganganagar has cautioned private schools against compelling students to wear Santa Claus costumes during Christmas celebrations. This warning has been issued by Ashok Wadhwa, Additional District Education Officer of Sri Ganganagar. In the order released on December 22, it was mentioned that if any complaint is received regarding students being forced to become Santa Claus, strict action will follow.

Wadhwa, however, said there is no objection if activities related to Christmas are organised with the consent of parents and children.

Complaint against alleged practice

The directive followed a complaint submitted by the Bharat-Tibet Sahyog Manch to local education officials. The group alleged that, over the past few years, certain schools have been pressuring students to wear Santa Claus costumes, a practice they claim has led to growing dissatisfaction among parents.

Pointing out that Sriganganagar has a predominantly Hindu-Sikh population, the organisation argued that educational institutions should refrain from enforcing celebrations or customs linked to any specific tradition.

Catholic Bishops' body rebukes attacks on Chirstians

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) has expressed serious concern over the alleged increase in attacks on Christians across several states during the Christmas period. The bishops said such incidents threaten the constitutional right to freely practise one’s religion.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the CBCI described the situation as worrying and said it reflected a growing sense of insecurity among Christian communities during a major religious festival.

The bishops particularly referred to an incident from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. According to the CBCI, a video shows a visually impaired woman being verbally abused and physically mistreated while attending a Christmas programme. The alleged act was reportedly carried out by Anju Bhargava, a city vice president of the BJP.

The bishops appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the law is firmly enforced. They also urged authorities to take preventive steps to protect Christian communities.