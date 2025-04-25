Rajasthan: Sanitation worker dies by suicide at Jaipur Municipal Corporation office Jaipur: The SHO said that a case against the official was registered for abetment to suicide. The body was shifted to the mortuary of a hospital and will be handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination.

A sanitation worker allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at the municipal corporation office in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday (April 24). SHO of Manak Chowk, Gurbhupendra Singh, on Friday (April 25) said that the deceased man, Shyam, was a contractual sanitation worker at the Jaipur Heritage municipal corporation. He hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the hall inside the office building with the help of a rope.

The matter came to light when a staffer went to close the hall and found him hanging. Police searched the spot and found a suicide note in which he held an executive engineer responsible for his suicide.

The SHO said that a case against the official was registered for abetment to suicide. The body was shifted to the mortuary of a hospital and will be handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination.

More details are awaited in this regard, and further police probe is underway.