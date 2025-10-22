Rajasthan: Sachin Mittal appointed Jaipur Police Commissioner amid major IPS reshuffle in state Rajasthan: Former Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph has been reassigned as Additional Director General– Personnel. With extensive experience in leading multiple district units and state-level departments, Joseph’s new role entrusts him with overseeing vital administrative functions.

Jaipur:

In a significant reshuffle within the Rajasthan Police Department, the state government on Wednesday (October 22) transferred 34 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including several holding key law enforcement positions. Alongside these changes, five officers have been given additional charge of important posts to ensure continuity in departmental operations.

New commissioner for Jaipur

Among the major appointments, Sachin Mittal has been named the new Police Commissioner of Jaipur, succeeding Biju George Joseph. Mittal, known for his field experience and strong administrative track record, will now head the policing affairs of the state capital- one of Rajasthan’s most sensitive and high-profile postings.

Biju George Joseph reassigned as ADG personnel

Outgoing Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General (ADG)- Personnel. Joseph had earlier served in several leadership roles across districts and state police wings, and his new assignment places him in charge of key administrative and personnel matters within the Rajasthan Police hierarchy.

Reshuffle aimed at strengthening administration

According to senior officials, the extensive reshuffle aims to streamline operations and improve coordination among divisions. Transfers at such a scale are expected to bolster efficiency and maintain law and order across Rajasthan’s districts, particularly in urban centers like Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. More appointments and structural updates are likely as part of the state government’s continuing efforts to strengthen the administrative and policing framework.