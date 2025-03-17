Rajasthan: Planned murder disguised as accident in Churu, probe reveals chilling plot A man's death in Churu, initially thought to be an accident, is revealed to be a planned murder, with the accused, Rakesh, arrested following a thorough investigation.

A shocking revelation has emerged in the case of a man's death in the Hamirwas police station area of Churu district, Rajasthan. Initially suspected to be a road accident, a thorough investigation by the police has now uncovered that it was, in fact, a murder. The police have arrested the accused, Rakesh, in connection with the case.

What is entire case?

On March 1st, a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Neema village in Churu district. The deceased was identified as Sarjeet. Initially, Sarjeet's family members believed it to be a road accident and filed a report at the Hamirwas police station. However, upon detailed investigation by the police, it turned out to be a planned murder.

Murder driven by personal grudge

Churu Superintendent of Police, Jai Yadav, revealed that during the investigation, it came to light that Sarjeet and the accused, Rakesh, had a heated argument over some issue. In a fit of rage, Rakesh took his tractor from his home and deliberately ran over Sarjeet, resulting in his death at the scene.

How murder was uncovered

Given the seriousness of the case, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kishorilal, IPS Officer Nishchay Prasad, and SHO Jai Kumar Bhadu launched an in-depth investigation. CCTV footage from the area near the crime scene was reviewed, and eyewitnesses were interrogated. This led to the discovery that it was not an accident, but rather a meticulously planned murder. Based on the evidence, the police arrested Rakesh and are currently interrogating him.

Family initially believed it was an accident

What is even more surprising is that Sarjeet's family members had no initial suspicion of foul play. They believed it to be a tragic accident and reported it accordingly. However, the police investigation revealed the grim truth behind the incident.

The police are continuing their investigation, and further details are expected to emerge soon.