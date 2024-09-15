Sunday, September 15, 2024
     
Rajasthan: Six pilgrims, en route to Sikar's Khatu Shyam temple, die as truck rams into van in Bundi

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday when the pilgrims were en route to Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Bundi Updated on: September 15, 2024 9:35 IST
Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Six pilgrims died while three others were injured in the early hours of Sunday (September 15) after a speeding truck rammed into a van in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, the police said. The accident took place around 5 am when nine pilgrims hailing from Devas district in Madhya Pradesh were en route to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district.

The deceased persons were in the age group of 16 to 40 and were identified as Madan Nayak, Mangilal Nayak, Mahesh Nayak, Rajesh and Punam. One of the deceased is yet to be identified.

The truck veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit the van, Circle Inspector Pavan Meena of Hindoli police station told PTI. A hunt has been launched for the truck.

(With PTI inputs)

