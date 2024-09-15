Sunday, September 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Meerut building collapse: Death count rises to eight, 2 still trapped under rubble

Meerut building collapse: Death count rises to eight, 2 still trapped under rubble

Meerut building collapse: The incident took place around 5:15 pm on September 14 following which the emergency services were alerted.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Meerut Updated on: September 15, 2024 8:40 IST
Meerut building collapse updates, Meerut building collapse Death count, building collapses in meerut
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Meerut: Rescue operation underway after a house collapsed.

Meerut building collapse: Eight people were killed while two others are still trapped in the rubble after a building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday (September 14), said District Magistrate (DM) Deepak Meena. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are present at the spot and rescue operations are ongoing amid rainfall in the area. According to District Magistrate Deepak Meena, some people have been rescued, of whom six have died.

Speaking to the media, Deepak Meena earlier said, "14 people were initially trapped in it, out of which 3 were rescued earlier. 5 more have been rescued now, the rest are still trapped. NDRF and SDRF teams are there. 3 of those eight rescued people have lost their lives. Our priority is to rescue the remaining 6 people.".

Currently, 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods. So far, 17 people have died due to floods, as per information by the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per the UP Chief Minister's office in a post on X, "Relief money of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection." 

 

The owner of the building has been identified as Nafo Alauddin. He ran a dairy from the building. Taking cognisance of the collapse, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

Related Stories
UP: Man abducts 2-year-old girl, throws her into drain after rape attempt

UP: Man abducts 2-year-old girl, throws her into drain after rape attempt

Rapid Rail to run between Delhi-NCR to Meerut from today | Know details

Rapid Rail to run between Delhi-NCR to Meerut from today | Know details

PM flags off three new Vande Bharat trains, says 'faster growth of southern states crucial' | WATCH

PM flags off three new Vande Bharat trains, says 'faster growth of southern states crucial' | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: 4 dead after three-storey building collapses in Meerut, rescue operation on | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh: 4 dead after three-storey building collapses in Meerut, rescue operation on | VIDEO

He has also instructed the officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. Meerut Division Commissioner Selva Kumari J, Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, and City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh are present at the spot. People from the neighbourhood are also helping in the rescue efforts.

(With inputs from Hima Agrawal) 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement