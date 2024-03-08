Rajasthan: Man killed by two friends for refusing 'sexual favours' in Baran, one arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was killed and his body left in a dry pond allegedly by his two friends for refusing to perform oral sex in Rajasthan's Baran district. According to police, one individual has been held while another is currently hospitalised under police supervision after ingesting a poisonous substance out of fear of arrest.

The Superintendent of Police in Baran, Raj Kumar Choudhary, disclosed that Om Prakash Bairwa was discovered dead in the Baran city police station area on February 26.

Accused admitted their crime

Following technical investigations and inquiries, authorities identified the two suspects, Murlidhar Prajapati (32) and Surendra Yadav, both residents of Baran city. Prajapati has been apprehended by the police. During initial interrogation, Prajapati admitted to the murder, Choudhary added.

What did the police say?

He said Prajapati, Yadav and Bairwa consumed alcohol together on the day of the murder and went to a nearby village to visit Prajapati's sister. On the way back, Prajapati and Yadav beat up Bairwa and hacked him to death for refusing to perform oral sex with them, the official added. Prajapati ran a roadside dhaba while the other accused is a daily wage worker, SHO of Baran city police station Ramvilas said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Man kills 31-year-old daughter for refusing to get married