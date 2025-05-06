Rajasthan intelligence issues major alert for border areas amid rising tensions with Pakistan Rajasthan Intelligence issues an alert for border areas, warning of increased fraudulent calls aimed at extracting sensitive defense information amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Intelligence Department has issued a significant alert for personnel in border areas, warning of an increase in espionage activities amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions. According to the advisory issued by the department, there has been a surge in fraudulent calls targeting government employees and residents in the border regions. These calls, often disguised as coming from military or other official personnel, are aimed at extracting sensitive information related to defence operations, military movements, and other classified data.

The Rajasthan Intelligence Bureau has specifically instructed all government employees to stay alert and cautious, as these fraudsters are attempting to gather intelligence under the guise of official communication. The advisory stressed that these callers often present themselves as army officers or high-ranking officials to gain trust and manipulate the individuals into sharing critical details. Some of these calls have also been identified as part of honeytrap schemes, where individuals are lured into becoming informants or agents.

Recently, intelligence agencies reported the capture of an agent who had been attempting to gather sensitive information. In light of these threats, authorities have warned that anyone with connections to Pakistan, particularly those residing on long-term visas, must report any suspicious activity, especially if they are being pressured by Pakistani relatives or contacts.

The advisory further highlights that these fraudulent calls are not limited to gathering information about military movements but also involve efforts to exploit personal vulnerabilities, with the ultimate goal of compromising national security.

"All officers must remain vigilant and report any suspicious communication or contact immediately," the advisory said. "We must protect the integrity of our defence mechanisms and ensure that such espionage attempts do not succeed."

The warning comes as India remains on high alert due to the ongoing border tensions with Pakistan, particularly following the Pahalgam terror attack and the rising number of espionage attempts across the region. Authorities have emphasized that these fake calls are a serious threat, and anyone receiving such calls should notify the authorities immediately.