Rajasthan govt transfers 53 IAS, 24 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Rajasthan bureaucratic reshuffle: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred a large number of senior officials, including 53 IAS and 24 IPS officers. The reshuffling also impacted the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers, with 34 IFS and 113 RAS officers being reassigned to new positions. The state's Department of Personnel issued multiple orders late Friday night regarding these transfers. Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma holds the charge of the Personnel Department, which oversaw the changes.

Who got which key position?

According to the official notification, new Divisional Commissioners have been appointed in Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, and Udaipur. Some of the notable transfers include:

IAS Ashutosh Pednekar, earlier serving as Secretary of Rural Development, has been moved to the Tribal Regional Development Department as Principal Secretary.

IAS Dr Ravi Kumar has been appointed as Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner.

IAS Poonam will now serve as Divisional Commissioner of Jaipur.

IAS Rajendra Singh has been given charge of the Kota Division.

IAS Pragya Kevalramani is the new Divisional Commissioner of Udaipur.

Avadhesh Meena has been appointed as District Collector of Salumber.

Namit Mehta is now District Collector of Udaipur.

Jasmeet Singh has taken charge as District Collector of Bhilwara.

Series of transfers in last one year

This is not the first major bureaucratic shake-up in Rajasthan. Last year in September-October, the state government had transferred a large number of RAS officers as part of its administrative restructuring. In October 2024, as many as 83 RAS officers were transferred, though five transfers were later revoked. On September 23, 2024, as many as 183 RAS officers were transferred. On September 6, last year, 386 RAS officers were transferred in one of the biggest administrative overhauls in the state.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan High Court urges government to enact laws on live-in relationships