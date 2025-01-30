Rajasthan High Court urges government to enact laws on live-in relationships

Follow us on Image Source : X Rajasthan High Court.

Rajasthan: A single-judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court has directed the state government to launch a web portal to register live-in relationships. Hearing a bunch of pleas filed by several live-in couples seeking protection, Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand observed that till such a law is enacted, live-in-relationships must be registered with a competent authority/tribunal.

"Several couples are residing in a 'live-in' relationship and are facing threat and danger from their families and the society for non-acceptance of their relationship status. Hence, they are approaching the courts by way of filing writ petitions under Article 226 of the Constitution, seeking protection under Article 21. As a result, courts are inundated with such petitions," the bench noted.

Stressing the necessity to regulate live-in relationships which the court termed "unique", the bench said, "The idea of live-in relationship may seem to be unique and appealing, but in reality, the problems likely to arise are many, and challenging. The status of a woman in such a relationship is not that of a wife, and lacks social approval or sanctity."

"Till the enactment of an appropriate legislation by the government, let a competent authority be established in each district to look into the matter of registering live-in-relationships, who will address and redress the grievances of such partners/couples who have entered into such a relationship and the children being born out therefrom.

"Let a website or web portal be launched in this regard for the redressal of the issue arising out of such a relationship," the bench said.

The bench directed that a copy of the order be sent to the chief secretary, principal secretary, department of law and justice, as well as to the secretary, department of justice and social welfare, New Delhi, to look into the matter and do the needful.

"They are further directed to send a compliance report to this court on or before 01.03.2025 and apprise this court about the steps being taken by them," the bench said.

The court also referred to a larger bench of the high court to decide if married persons opting for live-in relationships without dissolving their marriage are entitled to seek protection order from the court.