Rajasthan: Four bodies found at guest house in Mehandipur Balaji, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan: Four bodies found at guest house in Mehandipur Balaji.

Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, the bodies of four family members were found inside a 'dharamshala' (guest house) in the Mehandipur Balaji town of Rajasthan on Tuesday night (January 14). The deceased included the parents, son, and daughter, all of them were from the Raipur area in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. They had rented a room at the Radha-Krishna Ashram Dharamshala in Samadhi Wali Gali on January 12 (Sunday) and were scheduled to check out on January 14 afternoon.

In the evening, when a housekeeping staff member reached the room, no activity was noticed and no one responded. The staff member informed the manager, who then went to check and found the door open with four dead bodies lying inside the room. Upon receiving the information, the Balaji police and Todabhim police station in-charge arrived at the scene.

What police said on four deaths?

Karoli SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay confirmed the incident, stating, "Four members of the family were found dead in a room at the dharamshala located in Samadhi Wali Gali, Mehandipur Balaji. When the Todabhim police reached the scene, the door was open, and two bodies were found on the bed while two were lying on the ground. Based on the initial observations at the scene, it seems that poisoning could be the cause of death. Evidence has been collected from the site, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report."

More details are awaited in this regard.