'Unexpected result': CM Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan election results as BJP takes lead

Rajasthan election results: After the massive defeat in assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the poll results were "unexpected for everyone" and added the party humbly accepted the people's mandate.

The BJP set to win the assembly polls in Rajasthan, defeating the Congress. According to latest available trends, the BJP won 52 seats and was ahead in 63, while the Congress won 26 and was leading in 43.

Gehlot on Congress defeat

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public."

He further wished the new government and advised them to work after forming the government. "I wish the new government all the best. My advice to them is that despite working hard, we were not successful, it does not mean that they should not work after forming the government," he said.

The Congress leader said that all the schemes introduced by his government in the past five years, including the old pension scheme and the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, should be taken forward by the next government. "I thank all the Congress workers who worked hard in this election and express my gratitude to all the voters who believed in us," he added.

The results of the Rajasthan elections have proven to be a setback for the Congress. According to current trends, BJP is comfortably securing a majority. In light of these developments, questions are arising about why the Congress, under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot, is facing defeat in elections.

What happened in the 2018 and 2013 Assembly Elections in Rajasthan?

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election, the Congress party led by veteran leader Ashok Gehlot emerged as the winner and won 100 seats. The BJP managed to win just 73 seats after ruling the state from 2013 to 2018. Gehlot replaced BJP's Vasundhara Raje Scindia as the Chief Minister. In the 2013 Rajasthan Election, the BJP won a massive majority with 163 seats while the Congress managed to get just 21 seats.

