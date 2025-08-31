Rajasthan cabinet proposes strict forced conversion laws with life imprisonment and Rs 50 lakh fine The Rajasthan cabinet approves tougher forced religious conversion laws, free electricity scheme, urban LED light expansion, major college recruitment, and pollution control policy amendments.

Jaipur:

The Bhajanlal-led Rajasthan government has taken several significant steps across various sectors. In a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, important decisions were made regarding religious conversion laws, electricity subsidies, urban infrastructure, college recruitment, and pollution control.

Tougher laws proposed against forced religious conversion

The Rajasthan government plans to amend the Rajasthan Anti-Religious Conversion Bill-2025 to introduce stricter provisions against forced or fraudulent religious conversions, including cases linked to “Love Jihad.” Under the proposed bill, anyone found coercing or deceiving individuals into changing their religion will face severe penalties, including life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 50 lakh.

Additionally, the bill mandates that magistrates must be informed after any religious conversion takes place. Marriages conducted solely for the purpose of unlawful religious conversion will be declared null and void. The offenses under this law will be cognizable and non-bailable.

150 units of free electricity for households under PM Surya Ghar scheme

The cabinet approved the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar 150 Units Free Electricity Scheme across Rajasthan. Approximately 1.04 crore registered consumers will receive 150 units of free electricity per month.

For the 27 lakh households consuming more than 150 units monthly, free 1.1 kW rooftop solar panels will be installed. Similarly, 11 lakh households with monthly consumption below 150 units and available rooftop space will also receive these solar panels free of cost. For consumers without adequate rooftop space, the electricity distribution companies (discoms) will set up community solar plants. Additionally, the first 10 lakh consumers will receive a subsidy of Rs 1,100 each from discoms.

2 lakh LED street lights to be installed in urban areas

The cabinet decided to double the previously announced plan of installing 1 lakh LED street lights to 2 lakh street lights across urban local bodies. This move comes in response to the increase in the number of urban local bodies from 282 to 312 and the need to replace old lighting infrastructure.

The estimated cost for this expansion is Rs 160 crore.

Recruitment Drive for 4724 Posts in Rajasthan Colleges

A major recruitment drive has been approved for 4,724 academic and non-academic contractual positions across 374 colleges under the Rajasthan College Education Society (Raj SES).

Out of these, 3,540 academic posts will be filled based on UGC guidelines requiring NET/SLET/SET/PhD qualifications. The contract duration for recruited personnel will be 5 years.

Revised sewage and wastewater policy to control pollution

To tackle environmental pollution caused by contaminated water, the cabinet approved amendments to the Sewage and Wastewater Policy-2016. The updated policy aims to connect every household in the state to a well-organized sewage system, aligning with the Swachh Bharat Mission goals.

The policy promotes the establishment of efficient sewage treatment systems in all urban local bodies. It encourages the reuse of treated sewage water, sludge, and biogas in accordance with circular economy principles, thereby reducing health hazards and environmental impact.