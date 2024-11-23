Rajasthan Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting for votes begin, BJP confident of decimating Congress

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE

The counting of votes for the bypolls to seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan is scheduled for November 23. These constituencies —Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, Salumber and Chorasi went into polls on November 13. Of the seats up for grabs, four were previously held by the Congress, while one each belonged to the BJP, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

Stay tuned for all the live and latest updates:

Counting for votes begin for the seven seats of Rajasthan by-elections. As per the initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on two seats while Congress is ahead of Ramgarh seat.

The Khinsvar seat, which is Jat-dominated, witnessed a triangular contest with the BJP's Revant Ram Danga up against the Congress party's Ratan Chaudhary and the RLP's Kanika Chaudhary, the wife of party chief Hanuman Beniwal. The seat fell vacant after Beniwal got elected to Lok Sabha this year.

In the Jhunjhunu seat, there was a direct contest between BJP's Rajendra Bhamboo and Congress' Amit Ola, son of Brijendra Ola, who vacated the seat after being elected as an MP in the General Elections earlier this year.In the Chorasi seat, which is tribal-dominated, the contest is between BJP and BAP candidates. The seat fell vacant after the BAP's Rajkumar Roat won as an MP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Deoli-Uniara and Dausa seats also witnessed a close fight between BJP and Congress. Meanwhile, Ramgarh and Salumbar seats fell vacant after sitting MLAs, Congress party's Zubair Khan on Ramgarh and BJP's Amrit Lal, passed away.