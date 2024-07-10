Rajasthan Budget proposes Rs 100 crore for corridor at Khatu Shyam Temple

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari.

Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari today (July 10) proposed Rs 100 crore for a corridor at Khatu Shyam Temple, and the formation of Rajasthan Tourism Development Board. "Like Kashi Vishwanath, a corridor will be built for the Khatu Shyam Ji Temple. It will cost around Rs 100 crore. Rajasthan Heritage Conservation Board will be formed to develop archaeological places and heritage sites," said Diya Kumari on Wednesday.

For the first time, the government has prepared to spend such a huge amount on a temple in Rajasthan. The government has announced that a corridor will be built in the temple of Khatu Shyam Ji just like the corridors built in the big temples of the country. It will be developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore and work on it will start soon.

Health sector

Diya Kumari also Rs 27,000 crore for the health sector and Rs 15,000 crore to provide tap water to 25 lakh rural houses in the state Budget for FY25.

Presenting the full budget for the fiscal, she said four lakh vacancies will be filled in the next five years and a policy for youths will be framed. Moreover, the budget proposed electricity connection to 2 lakh households.

She said that for the first time, nine greenfield expressways will be built in the state and free tablets with internet will be provided to meritorious school students.

Amid uproar created by the Opposition, Diya Kumari, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led state, said the government has decided to work on 10 resolutions.

She said the state government is committed to making the state a USD 350 billion economy, developing water, electricity and road facilities, planning urban development, and empowering farmers.

The minister also highlighted that the state has taken steps to curb paper leak incidents that happened in the previous government, adding that action has been taken against the mafia and more than 100 arrests have been made.

Budget prepared keeping everyone in consideration

Earlier on Tuesday (July 9), State Finance Minister Diya Kumari said that the budget has been prepared while keeping all the sections in mind.

"A double-engine government has been formed in the state, so we will try our best to live up to the expectations of the people. Good work has been done on the budget. There are big announcements for every section," she said.

It may be noted that the Rajasthan Budget comes at a time when the BJP lost 11 out of 25 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and thus it is being hoped that the announcements will be done keeping in mind the upcoming by-elections to five seats.

Moreover, Rajasthan Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary spoke on the upcoming budget and said, "A bill will be introduced to make sure that the water being used is recycled in the same ratio. A bill will also be introduced to ensure that water being used for purposes like cleaning is STP-treated." "To increase awareness among the public to save water, campaigns will be launched, brand ambassadors will be appointed. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has set up a target of planting 7 crore plants," he added.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Cabinet approves aerocity in Jaipur, Greenfield airport in Kota ahead of Assembly session

ALSO READ: Rajasthan chief electoral officer among six IAS officers transferred | List