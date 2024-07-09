Rajasthan: Finance Minister Diya Kumari to present state budget tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari

As the budget session is underway in Rajasthan Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Diya Kumari is set to present a comprehensive state budget on Wednesday.

Amid the rising expectations over what lies in the state budget, Diya Kumari said that the budget has been prepared and every section was kept in mind while preparing it. Kumari said, "A double-engine government has been formed in the state, so we will try our best to live up to the expectations of the people. Good work has been done on the budget. There are big announcements for every section."

Diya Kumari's first Comprehensive Budget

It will be crucial to look for major announcements in the budget as byelections on five seats are near and the ruling BJP had lost 11 out of 25 seats in Lok Sabha. Also, this is the first comprehensive budget to be presented by Diya Kumari. Earlier on February 8, she presented a Vote on Account (Interim Budget) in the assembly.

What industry experts expect?

Meanwhile, the industry stakeholders in state have requested the government to present a budget that is growth and investment-oriented. Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry chairman Suresh Agrawal said,"The more industries are set up, the more benefit the state will get. Revenue and employment will also increase."

Bill for water consumption and recycling on cards

Moreover, Rajasthan Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary spoke on the upcoming budget and said, "A bill will be introduced to make sure that the water being used is recycled in the same ratio. A bill will also be introduced to ensure that water being used for purposes like cleaning is STP-treated." "To increase awareness among the public to save water, campaigns will be launched, brand ambassadors will be appointed. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has set up a target of planting 7 crore plants," he added. He added that MNREGA workers will be employed in a ratio of 1 for 100 plants to ensure that 5 crore plants survive.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Budget: Finance Minister Diya Kumari proposes Rs 1,000 crore for schools, colleges, hospitals