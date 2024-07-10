Rajasthan Budget 2024 highlights: Amrut 2.0 scheme, Greenfield Expressways, and new sports policy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari present the state annual budget during the ongoing state Legislative Assembly session, in Jaipur.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the Rajasthan Budget 2024–25 on Wednesday, marking her first comprehensive budget. Previously, she had presented a Vote on Account in February.

Key budget highlights:

Health budget allocation

A total of Rs 27,660 crore, representing 8.2% of the state's total budget, is allocated for health.

Greenfield expressways

Nine greenfield expressways spanning over 2,750 km will be constructed, with a Detailed Project Report costing Rs 30 crore. These expressways include:

Jaipur-Kishangarh, Ajmer, and Jodhpur (350 km)

Kotputli-Kishangarh (181 km)

Jaipur-Bhilwara (193 km)

Bikaner-Kotputli (295 km)

Beawar-Bharatpur (342 km)

Jalore-Jhalawar (402 km)

Ajmer-Banswara (358 km)

Jaipur-Phalodi (342 km)

Sri Ganganagar-Kotputli (290 km)

Job creation

Four lakh vacancies are to be filled in the next five years with a new policy for youths.

De-addiction centers

Twenty-five-bed de-addiction centres to be established in ten districts, including Jaisalmer, Sriganganagar, and Hanumangarh.

Water supply projects

Rs 20,370 crore designated for six projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, benefiting 5,846 villages.

Amrut 2.0 scheme

Rs 5,180 crore will be allocated for urban infrastructure projects across 185 urban settlements over the next two years.

Drinking water projects

Rs 187 crore allocated for small projects to enhance drinking water supply.

Renewable energy goals

The target for renewable energy generation increased to 33,600 MW.

RSRTC bus fleet expansion

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation will receive 500 new buses, including 300 electric buses, within two years. Additionally, 800 service buses will be introduced.

Lok Parivahan Sewa

A new service to improve rural connectivity.

Electrification of homes

2,08,000 homes currently without electricity will receive connections within the next two years. The PM Suryaghar Yojana will develop model solar villages, and over 2.5 million smart meters will be installed this year to prevent electricity leakage.

Educational initiatives

Free tablets with internet access will be provided to meritorious school students.

Electric bus shelters

Modern shelter charging stations for electric buses are to be established in major cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, and Bharatpur, along with 300 additional electric buses for public transport.

Road infrastructure projects

New road projects worth Rs 60,000 crore, including bypass roads and state highways. Additional Rs 9,000 crore for road repairs, railway bridges, underpasses, and flyover work.

Khatu Shyam Ji Temple corridor

Development of the temple corridor with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

Sports Policy 2024

A new sports policy includes a Rs 25 lakh sports life insurance scheme.

The budget also prioritizes job creation, renewable energy, and improved connectivity in rural areas. Additionally, it includes substantial investments in road infrastructure, electrification, and education, alongside the introduction of a new sports policy to promote athletic development in the state.

