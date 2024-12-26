Rajasthan: Joint operation by NDRF, SDRF continues on day 4 to rescue three-year-old girl from borewell

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Officials of NDRF and SDRF at the site in Rajasthan's Kotputli

The rescue operation to pull out a three-year-old girl who fell into a 150-foot deep borewell in Sarund area of Rajasthan's Kotputli district three days ago. The girl, Chetna, slipped into the borewell while playing in the agriculture farm at Kitarpura in Sarund at around 3 pm on Monday.

"Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been trying to rescue the girl safely for more than 50 hours," Sarund police station SHO Mohammad Imran said on Wednesday.

He said that the work of making a tunnel parallel to the borewell started through a piling machine.

"Our focus is on the rescue operation and we want to get the girl out... SDRF and NDRF teams were called immediately (on Monday) and as per their guidance, the rescue operation is underway. We are trying to get the girl out as soon as possible," said Collector Kalpana Agarwal.

The girl's actions were captured on camera and a pipe was lowered into the borewell to supply oxygen.

Two weeks ago, a five-year-old child fell into a borewell in Dausa district. The rescue operation to safely rescue the child lasted for more than 55 hours. However, by the time he was pulled out, he had lost the battle of life.

