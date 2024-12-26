Constable recruitment in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon cancelled, state govt orders SIT probe amid fraud charges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purposes.

The Chhattisgarh government cancelled the recruitment process of police constables in the state’s Rajnandgaon district amid allegations of irregularities and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter, an official said. The order in this regard was given by the State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Wednesday.

"Irregularities came to light in the ongoing recruitment process in the 8th Battalion of Rajnandgaon and a case was registered in this connection at Lalbagh police station on December 17," Sharma said.

The police have so far arrested seven in the case including four police constables, two employees of the event management company and one female candidate.

Since November 16, candidates from Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Kabirdham (Kawardha) and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki districts have been participating in the recruitment process here, the official said.

During the investigation, police constable Anil Ratnakar allegedly died by suicide. Sharma said that a note was found from Ratnakar’s possession which claimed that employees are being targeted in alleged irregularities in recruitment and officers are being protected. Rajnandgaon (Range) Inspector General of Police Deepak Jha has set up an SIT to investigate Ratnakar's suicide and has sought a report in 10 days.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg has handed over the investigation of the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process to the Rajnandgaon City Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Nayak, he said. Garg also said that the order to cancel the recruitment process for the District Police Force Constable Cadre Selection Examination 2023-24 has not been received from the state government so far.

Former chief minister and assembly speaker Raman Singh welcomed the state government's decision to cancel the recruitment process.

"Today, on the occasion of Good Governance Day, under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @vishnudsai, Home Minister Shri @vijaysharmacg took a commendable decision to cancel the entire recruitment by taking immediate cognizance of the Rajnandgaon Police Recruitment case," Singh posted on X.

Opposition Congress has been attacking the Vishnu Sai-led BJP government in the state on the issue of irregularities in the recruitment process.

(With PTI inputs)