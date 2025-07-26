Rajasthan: Another school roof collapses, day after Jhalawar tragedy kills 7 children Fortunately, the collapse occurred when no students were present in the building, narrowly avoiding what could have been a devastating tragedy.

Jaipur:

The alarming incidents of school roof collapses in Rajasthan continues unabated, with yet another incident reported from the Degana region of Nagaur district. The roof of the Government Primary School in Khariyawas suddenly caved in, triggering panic among local residents.

This incident comes close on the heels of a deadly collapse in Jhalawar earlier this month, where seven children lost their lives after a school roof gave way during class hours. The back-to-back incidents have sparked outrage and fear among villagers, who are now questioning the safety of government school infrastructure.

“What if our children had been inside? Who would take responsibility?” asked a concerned parent from Khariyawas.

Seven students die in roof collapse in Jhalawar

A section of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district killing seven children and leaving 27 others injured, several of them critically on Friday.

The collapse occurred at the Piplodi Government School, minutes into the school day. A portion of the middle school building, which housed students from Classes 6 and 7, suddenly gave way, trapping around 35 children under the rubble. Among the deceased was a six-year-old boy, the youngest victim of the disaster.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as concrete slabs, bricks, and debris buried the children. Parents, teachers, and local residents rushed to the site and joined rescue efforts, desperately digging through the debris to pull out the children. Police said they received information about the incident around 7:45 am.

Protests erupt after collapse, locals blame administration

In the immediate aftermath, five school staff members were suspended, and a high-level inquiry has been initiated. However, for the grieving residents of Piplodi village, these actions brought little relief.

Anger erupted as locals accused the administration of negligence, claiming they had repeatedly warned officials about the deteriorating condition of the building. Protesters blocked a key road, burned tyres, and demanded strict action against responsible officials and proper compensation for the affected families.

"This happened due to negligence of the administration," said Balkishan, a local resident. He was nearby when he heard a loud crash and turned to see a section of the school engulfed in dust and falling debris, followed by the horrifying sound of children screaming