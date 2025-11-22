Rajasthan govt executes major bureaucratic reshuffle: 48 IAS officers transferred in landmark shake-up Rajasthan: Praveen Gupta continues to serve as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for the Public Works Department, but his responsibilities have greatly expanded in the latest reshuffle. He is now also entrusted with the roles of ACS for Tourism as well as Art and Culture.

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan government has undertaken a sweeping administrative overhaul, transferring 48 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including some of the state's top-ranking officials. This significant reshuffle is the first major move since Chief Secretary V Srinivas assumed charge, and is aimed at enhancing governance and aligning strategic priorities.​​

Key changes in the Chief Minister's Office

Akhil Arora, previously serving as Additional Chief Secretary for the Public Health and Engineering Department, has been appointed as the new ACS in the Chief Minister’s Office. Meanwhile, Shikhar Agrawal, who had been the Chief Minister's ACS, has shifted to lead the Industries Department.​​

Senior leadership reassigned to strategic departments

Praveen Gupta retains his role as ACS for the Public Works Department (PWD) and has been entrusted with additional responsibilities, including ACS for Tourism, Art and Culture, Chairperson of RTDC, and CEO of the Amer Development Authority. Alok Gupta, formerly Principal Secretary for Industries and BIP, is now Chairman of the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board, while Shikhar Agrawal takes up leadership at the Industries Department.​

Additional departmental overhauls

Purushottam Sharma, Managing Director (MD) at RSRTC, is now also the Transport Commissioner.

Rajesh Yadav has moved from Principal Secretary, Tourism and Art & Culture, to Director General of HCM RIPA.​​

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary Medical and Health, will now also lead the Medical Education department.

Dinesh Kumar transitions from Principal Secretary, Revenue, to the Administrative Reforms Department.

Naveen Jain, previously in Finance (Expenditure), is appointed Secretary, General Administration, Cabinet Secretariat, Protocol, and Resident Commissioner in New Delhi.​​

Broad impact and further reassignments

The reshuffle affects many other IAS officers, including Ravi Jain, Manju Rajpal, Bhawani Singh Detha, Jogaram, Suchi Tyagi, Rajan Vishal, Archana Singh, Rohit Gupta, and Gaurav Saini, all moving into new roles of responsibility. These changes are expected to bring fresh direction and improved efficiency to the state’s administration.​​

Strategic purpose behind the shake-up

This transfer list is seen as a strategic move to streamline operations and boost efficiency across Rajasthan’s administrative machinery. It is particularly notable for being the first such overhaul under Chief Secretary V Srinivas, who has recently taken charge.​ This comprehensive administrative reshuffle highlights the government’s commitment to placing experienced leaders in key positions and signals a broader push for efficiency and modernization within Rajasthan’s bureaucracy.​​