Rajasthan: 16-year-old NEET aspirant's suicide in Kota marks 13th death this year

A 16-year-old medical aspirant from Bihar's Katihar district, Tameem Iqbal, tragically took his own life in his hostel room in Kota on Monday evening. This heartbreaking incident marks the 13th suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January 2025, and the third in April alone, raising serious concerns about the immense pressure faced by students in this coaching hub.

According to Jawahar Nagar Circle Inspector Ramlaxman, no suicide note was found. Iqbal had arrived in Kota just 20 days before enroll in a coaching institute to prepare for the NEET examination. The hostel caretaker discovered the body after Iqbal failed to respond to repeated knocks on his door.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend. Seventeen coaching students died by suicide in Kota in 2024. The number stood at 26 in 2023.

Recent incidents in Kota

The following are some of the other recent incidents of student suicides in Kota:

April 2025: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Saran, Bihar, died by suicide in his hostel room. A suicide note indicated that neither his family nor the NEET exam was the reason.

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Saran, Bihar, died by suicide in his hostel room. A suicide note indicated that neither his family nor the NEET exam was the reason. March 2025: An 18-year-old engineering aspirant preparing for the JEE-Main exam allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.

An 18-year-old engineering aspirant preparing for the JEE-Main exam allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. February 2025: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide by hanging himself in his PG room.

The pressure cooker environment

Kota has become a major center for test preparation, attracting students from across India who aspire to crack competitive entrance exams for engineering and medical courses. The intense competition, long study hours, and high expectations create a pressure-cooker environment that can take a severe toll on the mental health of these young students.

These repeated tragedies have led to increased scrutiny of the coaching industry and calls for measures to support students' well-being.

