PM Modi witnesses tri-service firepower, manoeuvre exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran | WATCH

Pokhran: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with delegates from more than 30 countries, today (March 12) witnessed the exercise 'Bharat Shakti'- a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran field firing range, about 100 km from Jaisalmer city, Rajasthan. The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise was held for about 50 minutes.

Exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’

The exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ displayed an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation’s Aatmanirbharata initiative. It will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

Key Equipment and Weapons Systems participated in the exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities.

Indian Navy also showcased Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication. Indian Air Force deployed the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters, demonstrating air superiority and versatility in air operations.

In a clear indication of India's readiness to confront and overcome contemporary and future challenges with home-grown solutions, Bharat Shakti highlights resilience, innovation, and strength of India's domestic defence capabilities on the global stage. The programme exemplifies the nation's strong strides towards Aatmanirbharta in defence, by showcasing the might and operational prowess of the Indian Armed Forces and the ingenuity and commitment of the indigenous defence industry.