PM Modi to attend DGP-IGP national conference, meet Rajasthan BJP leaders in Jaipur today

PM Modi Rajasthan visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the three-day annual All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on January 5-7.

The three-day conference will deliberate on challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism and narcotics smuggling.

BJP office in Jaipur decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit:

The Bharatiya Janata Party office was decked up on Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city to participate in the 58th DGP-IGP national conference.

"The conference, being held from January 5 to 7, will discuss a wide range of policing and internal security issues, including cybercrime, technology in policing, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, and prison reforms, among others," the official statement said.

What is the key agenda?

Another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for the implementation of the new criminal laws recently passed by Parliament.

"Further, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security, like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI, deep fakes, etc., and ways to deal with them," it added.

The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the Prime Minister every year. The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes. Best practices from states and union territories under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference.

"Unlike the symbolic presence of prime ministers earlier, he sits through all major sessions of the conference. The Prime Minister not only listens patiently to all the inputs but also encourages free and informal discussions so that new ideas can come up," the release from the Prime Minister's office added.

Free-flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner have also been planned in this year's conference. This will provide an opportunity for senior police officials to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has also encouraged the organisation of annual DGP conferences all across the country since 2014. The conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015, National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016, the BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017, Kevadiya in 2018, IISER, Pune in 2019, Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021, and the National Agricultural Science Complex, PUSA, Delhi in 2023.

Continuing with this tradition, the conference is being organised in Jaipur this year. The conference will be attend by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MOS for Home Affairs, Cabinet Secretary, senior officials of the Government of India, DGP of States/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, among others.

Rajasthan BJP leaders meeting in Jaipur:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet top Rajasthan unit BJP leaders today during his visit to the city to attend the DGPs-IGPs conference in Jaipur scheduled to be held from January 5-7.

A party leader said that PM Modi would chair a meeting of MLAs and other party office bearers.

In this regard, a meeting was held on Thursday (January 4) in the BJP office in which Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, state BJP president CP Joshi, and state Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar were present.

During the meeting, guidelines were also given to BJP leaders regarding PM Modi's programme.

(With agencies inputs)

