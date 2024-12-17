PM Modi lays foundation stone of 24 projects worth Rs 46,400 crore in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi arrived in Jaipur to participate in the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 24 projects worth over Rs 46,400 crore in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He inaugurated the projects after he arrived in Jaipur to participate in the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' programme, organised to mark the completion of one year of BJP government in Rajasthan. He was accompanied by the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. PM laid the foundation stone for several projects in the energy, road, railway, and water sectors.

During the event, MoU for the modified Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project MoUs were signed between the Rajasthan government and Madhya Pradesh government in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav exchanged the MoUs.

PM Modi addressed the crowd

PM Narendra Modi addressed the crowd and hailed Rajasthan's development. "I congratulate the people of Rajasthan, the BJP Government in the state for completing one year. After this one year of journey, all of you have come here here in large numbers to give blessings...," PM Modi said.

"Today's celebration is not restricted to just completion of one year of the government but also to celebrate the expanding the radiance of Rajasthan, to celebrate the development of Rajasthan," he added.

Prime Minister lays foundation stone for 24 projects

As per the release shared by the Prime Minister's office, the projects being inaugurated during the event include Navnera Barrage, Smart Electricity Transmission Network and Asset Management System projects, Railway electrification of Bhildi-Samdari-Luni-Jodhpur-Merta Road-Degana-Ratangarh section, and Package 12 of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) (Major bridge over Mej River up to the junction with SH-37A). These projects will help provide an easy commute for people and fulfil the energy needs of the state, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of green energy.

Further, PM will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ramgarh Barrage and Mahalpur Barrage and for the system to transfer water from Navnera Barrage to Bisalpur Dam and Isarda Dam through an aqueduct on the Chambal River at a cost of over Rs 9,400 crore.

