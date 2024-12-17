'India was just an ally, nothing more...': Bangladeshi politicians fume over PM Modi's Vijay Diwas post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dhaka: Bangladeshi politicians including the ministers in the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, fumed over the social media post of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called Vijay Diwas "India’s historic victory in 1971". "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation’s history," Prime Minister Modi posted on X on Monday.

Vijay Diwas commemorates the Pakistan military's surrender to Indian forces in December 1971. Although Bangladesh celebrates its Independence Day on March 26, Dhaka emerged as the capital of a free country on December 16 after nine months of the Liberation War with crucial Indian assistance.

Bangladeshi politicians protest against PM Modi's Vijay Diwas post

However, Asif Nazrul, law adviser to Muhammad Yunus, protested against PM Modi's post on Vijay Diwas and said, "India was an ally in this victory, nothing more." "I strongly protest. December 16, 1971, was the day of Bangladesh's victory. India was an ally in this victory, nothing more," said Nazrul. Besides, Nazrul, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leader Hasnat Abdullah also protested PM Modi's social media post and said, "This is Bangladesh's Liberation War. The war was fought for Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan. But Modi has claimed that it was solely India's war and achievement. In doing so, they've completely ignored the existence of Bangladesh."

As of now, the Ministry of External Affairs has not reacted to the protest lodged by Bangladeshi politicians.

India-Bangladesh relations

Both India and Bangladesh celebrate the victory over Pakistan on December 16, 1971, and every year, they invite each other's war veterans and serving officers to participate in the celebrations in two countries. This year too, at least eight Indian military veterans of Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War have reached Dhaka while eight war veterans of the Bangladesh Army arrived in Kolkata to join the Vijay Diwas celebrations in the two countries.

The Vijay Diwas celebration and the visit by the two countries' delegations come amid strains over the alleged violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh since the ouster of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime in a student-led uprising on August 5. Hasina fled the country and has since taken refuge in India.

