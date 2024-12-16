Vijay Diwas: Unraveling Pakistan's Operation Chengiz Khan that sparked the 1971 War

Follow us on Image Source : X/@PB3060 Vijay Diwas

On December 16, India observed Vijay Diwas to honour its victory in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Bangladesh celebrates its Independence Day on March 26 but Dhaka emerged as the free capital of a free country on December 16 after nine months of Liberation War with crucial Indian assistance. On the occasion, India TV recalled the pivotal event that escalated the conflict was Pakistan's military initiative known as Operation Chengiz Khan.

What was Operation Chengiz Khan?

On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched Operation Chengiz Khan, a surprise airstrike designed to weaken India's air power. The operation targeted several Indian Air Force bases, including those in Pathankot, Srinagar, Amritsar, and Agra. Drawing inspiration from Israel's swift and decisive air campaign in the 1967 Six-Day War, Pakistan aimed to gain an early upper hand.

However, the plan backfired. India suffered minimal losses and retaliated swiftly. Instead of destabilizing India’s defence system, the attack unified the nation's political and military leadership, galvanizing the country into a full-fledged war.

Prelude to the war

The roots of the 1971 war lay in the worsening political and humanitarian crisis in East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh). The Pakistani military's violent campaign called "Operation Searchlight", unleashed widespread atrocities, including mass killings and displacement of millions of Bengali civilians. The crisis drove over 10 million refugees into India, placing immense pressure on its resources and prompting the government to respond decisively.

"Operation Chengiz Khan" served as the immediate trigger, justifying India’s military intervention. Following the attacks, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared that India was officially at war with Pakistan.

The outcome

The conflict lasted only 13 days, culminating on December 16, 1971, when Pakistan surrendered unconditionally in Dhaka. Over 93,000 Pakistani soldiers were taken as prisoners of war, making it one of the most significant military victories in history. The war’s conclusion marked the birth of Bangladesh as an independent nation, bringing an end to years of oppression in East Pakistan.

The legacy of Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas not only commemorates India's decisive military success but also symbolizes its commitment to justice and humanity. The events surrounding the 1971 war, including "Operation Chengiz Khan", highlight the importance of strong leadership and strategic planning in the face of adversity.

As the nation honours its heroes on Vijay Diwas, it reflects on the sacrifices and lessons of 1971, a victory that reshaped the geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

