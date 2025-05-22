PM Modi in Bikaner: 'Destroyed 9 terror camps in 22 minutes to avenge Pahalgam attack of April 22' PM Modi inaugurated 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 States and Union Territories of India. These stations have been developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities to reflect regional architecture.

Bikaner:

Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan during a rally in Bikaner and said in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India destroyed nine of Pakistan's major airbases within just 22 minutes. He added that the entire world watched, and even the enemies witnessed the outcome when 'Sindoor barood ban jata hai'.

PM Modi said, "On April 22, terrorists wiped off the Sindoor of our sisters after identifying their religion. The attack took place in Pahalgam, but the bullets pierced the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians. United in one voice, every Indian resolved to eliminate terrorism and ensure punishment beyond imagination. It is due to the courage of the Indian Armed Forces that we stand strong today. Our government gave a free hand to all three services, and together, the tri-services devised a strategy so impactful that it compelled Pakistan to bow down."

When sindoor becomes an explosive...

“When sindoor becomes an explosive, the result is for everyone to see,” PM Modi said to a thundering applause in Bikaner rally.

PM Modi added that the Indian government gave free hand to all three armed forces, together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees.

Pakistan will not get water that rightfully belongs to India, it will have to pay heavy price for playing with blood of Indians: PM Modi said in Bikaner.

There will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan

He added that there will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan and if talks, then only about Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Saying that India is not going to be scared of nuclear threats, PM Modi said Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase is in ICU now.

More than 1300 railway stations are being modernised

PM Modi said development projects worth Rs. 26,000 were inaugurated today. “To create a Viksit Bharat, a 'Mahayagya' to create modern infrastructure is underway in India... Six times more money is being spent on infrastructure works than earlier... Today, India is modernising its railway network... Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains symbolise the new speed and progress of the nation... Unmanned railway crossing on broad gauge tracks is a matter of the past... More than 1300 railway stations are being modernised simultaneously,” he said.

PM Modi inaugurates 103 redeveloped Amrit Bharat Stations

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 States and Union Territories of India. These stations have been developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

After inaugurating the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, PM Modi interacted with school students.

PM Modi also offered his prayers at Karni Mata Temple in Rajasthan's Deshnoke on Thursday.

The redeveloped Amrit stations across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities, including those for Divyangjan and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience.

Notably, Indian Railways is marching towards 100 per cent electrification of its network, making railway operations more efficient and environment-friendly. In line with this, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km) and dedicate to the Nation the Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km), Phulera-Degana (109 km), Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail line electrification.