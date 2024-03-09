Petrol pumps to remain shut in Rajasthan for 48 hours from tomorrow | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Petrol pumps to remain shut in Rajasthan for 48 hours

Petrol pump operators in Rajasthan will go on strike for 48 hours starting from Sunday (March 10). The strike will begin at 6 am on March 10 and will go on till March 12. The public cannot buy or sell even a single drop of diesel or petrol during this period.

'Cheap oil in neighboring states'

An official of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association said that PM Modi had promised that the BJP government would reduce the prices of petrol, but no such thing happened. He said that Rajasthan borders Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh but prices of diesel and petrol are cheap in all these states. People in border areas are going to neighbouring states to purchase oil. The result is that many border pumps are on the verge of closure.

No purchase, no sale strike for next 48 hours

"Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has announced a 'no purchase no sale' strike for the next 48 hours from 6 am," said Sandeep Bageria, treasurer of Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association. The objective of the strike is to draw the government's attention to the high fuel prices in the state. Bageria further said, "PM Narendra Modi had promised that the BJP government would reduce petrol prices, but nothing like this happened. 33% of the dealers in our trade association are on the verge of closure."

Need to reduce petrol prices

Bageria further said that Rajasthan has the highest Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, hence there is a need to reduce the prices of petrol in the state. During Covid, the government had increased VAT on petrol prices which had never been modified. Now we want to attract the attention of the government through this strike, so that the prices can be reduced.

