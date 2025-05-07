Operation Sindoor: Rajasthan schools closed after Indian attacks terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, PoK The 'Operation Sindoor' military operations were conducted in response to the April 22 (Tuesday) slaughter of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Now, the schools of Rajasthan will remain closed on May 7 after India attacks Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Following India's attacks on terror hotspots in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, PoK, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner, districts' government and private schools, colleges, and other educational facilities would remain closed on Wednesday, May 7.

As per the instructions of District Education Officer Dr Ramgopal Sharma, all government and non-government schools will remain closed today in the Bikaner district. Apart from this, today's home examination has also been postponed. Information about this decision has been given by the District Education Officer.

In the Bikaner district, as per the instructions of District Education Officer Dr Ramgopal Sharma, all government and non-government schools will remain closed today, and home examinations have been postponed. Similarly, in the Khajuwala block too, all government and private schools will remain closed after the order of the district administration. In Khajuwala, instructions have been given to send the children studying in the schools of the border area to their homes safely, but teachers will have to remain present in the schools. Apart from this, state-wide examinations have also been postponed. CBEO Badriram has confirmed this and has ordered the subdivision officers to ensure compliance with these instructions.

Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi has declared a holiday in all government and private schools due to national security reasons. All the examinations to be held today have also been postponed.

The ministry claims that these operations were conducted in retaliation for the savage terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali national. The administration declared its determination to bring those in charge accountable.