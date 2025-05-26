NEET student from Jammu and Kashmir dies by suicide in Kota, second case in one month Police said Zeeshan had returned to Kota about a month ago. She had previously stayed in the city while attending a coaching institute for medical entrance exam preparation.

In a tragic incident, an NEET aspirant native of Jammu and Kashmir allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, the police said. The 18-year-old girl reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her paying guest room at Pratap Chouraha. This is the 15th such incident this year and second this month itself.

Before taking her own life on Sunday evening, the girl, Zeeshan, spoke on the phone with a relative and mentioned that she might commit suicide before ending the call, according to Circle Inspector Ramesh Kavia of Mahaveer Nagar Police Station.

According to police, after Zeeshan ended the call, her relative Burhan immediately contacted another student, Mamta, who lived in the same building on the floor above, and asked her to check on the girl.

Mamta quickly went to Zeeshan's room, found it locked from the inside, and called out for help. A crowd gathered, and with the help of a grinder borrowed from nearby carpenters, they broke open the door, the officer said.

Inside, they found Zeeshan hanging from the ceiling. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Zeeshan had returned to Kota about a month ago. She had previously stayed in the city while attending a coaching institute for medical entrance exam preparation. This time, however, she was preparing on her own and had not enrolled in any institute.

Authorities also noted that the room lacked an 'anti-hanging device' – a spring-loaded safety mechanism on the fan rod that detaches under excess weight.

Another NEET student died by suicide, day before entrance exam

In a separate incident, another NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide in her room under the Kunhadi Police Station area just a day before her entrance exam on May 3. She had been living in Kota with her parents for the past several years while preparing for the NEET-UG exam at a coaching institute.

Her family members were reportedly at home when the incident occurred and discovered her body around 9 PM. No suicide note was found in the room, officials said.

(If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or emotional distress, please know that help is available. You're not alone. Reach out to a mental health professional, a trusted person in your life, or contact a suicide prevention helpline in your country. In India, you can call iCall at +91 9152987821 or AASRA at +91 9820466726, which are available 24/7.)