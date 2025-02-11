18-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, seventh case in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kota student suicide: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide by hanging himself in his PG room early Tuesday in Kota, police said. Ankush Meena, a resident of Swai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, had been preparing for NEET-UG in Kota for over one and a half years and living in a PG room in Pratap Nagar.

Ankush did not leave any message behind. However, the police suspect that he took his own life due to a love affair.

Found hanging from a ceiling fan

Circle Inspector at Dadabari police Station Menge Lal Yadav said that the boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan Tuesday morning by a cousin of his who lives in the same neighbourhood.

Yadav said that his body was sent for a postmortem, and the matter is under investigation. A case has been lodged under section 194 of the BNSS Act, he added.

Head Constable Jitendra said a police team was rushed to the PG in Pratap Nagar after a call about suicide.

An uncle of the deceased told reporters outside the mortuary that Ankush scored around 480 marks in routine tests at his institute and showed no signs of stress over study. He also called his father Tuesday around 8 am but did not reveal if anything was troubling him, he added.

Seventh case in 2025

Kota city in Rajasthan, known for its competitive exam coaching, has been grappling with a series of suicides. This marks the seventh student suicide this year in the city, renowned as a coaching hub. In January alone, six coaching students—five preparing for JEE and one for NEET—ended their lives.

A total of 17 coaching students have died by suicide in Kota in 2024.

Earlier, four JEE aspirants committed suicide in Kota. On January 18, 16-year-old Manan Jain hanged himself at his parents house in Kota’s Bundi. On January 16, Abhijeet Giri from Odisha hanged himself to a ceiling fan in his hostel room in Ambedkar colony.

On January 8, 20-year-old Madhya Pradesh native Abhishek hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room. On January 7, Neeraj from Haryana hanged himself from the hook of a ceiling fan at his hostel room.

(With PTI inputs)

