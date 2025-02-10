IIT Kanpur PhD student dies by suicide in hostel room, leaves note behind | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIT Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

A PhD scholar at IIT Kanpur was found dead in his hostel room after allegedly dying by suicide in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Ankit Yadav, a resident of Jagriti Apartment in Noida's Sector 71. As per details, Ankit had recently cleared the UGC NET exam in 2024 and was pursuing his PhD in the Chemistry department at IIT Kanpur. According to initial reports, he was suffering from depression.

Found hanging in hostel room

Ankit was found hanging in his room (H-103) at the Boys' Hostel. His fellow hostel mates informed the institution administration, which immediately alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, police officials, including Chowki Incharge Amit Sahai, rushed to the scene. Upon reaching, they broke open the door and recovered the body. The body was then sent for the postmortem.

Police and forensic teams investigate

A forensic team conducted a thorough investigation of the deceased's room. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he had been under severe stress for the past few days. Police also recovered a suicide note, in which he mentioned that no one was responsible for his death.

Fellow students reported that Ankit had appeared visibly distressed over the past 2-3 days. Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur officials and the police have informed his family about the tragic incident. Authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation into the matter, officials said.

