NEET aspirant dies after consuming poisonous substance in Kota

An 18-year-old girl preparing for NEET-UG allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in her rented accommodation under the jurisdiction of Dadabari Police Station in Rajasthan's Kota late Thursday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Juhi Patel, a resident of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

Dadabari Station House Officer Baldevram said, Juhi had arrived in Kota around two-and-a-half months ago of her own volition to prepare for the medical entrance examination. She was self-studying and enrolled in an offline mock test series while residing in a rented room in the Basant Vihar area.

The girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in her room at around 11.30 pm on Thursday, following which she began vomiting. Other tenants and the landlord rushed her to New Medical College Hospital, where she died during treatment early Friday morning, the officer said.

After conducting a post-mortem examination, the police handed over the body to her family members. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and efforts are underway to ascertain the circumstances and motivation behind the extreme step, the SHO added.

Juhi's father said he last spoke to his daughter around 8 pm on Thursday, and their conversation was routine, focusing on her health and daily activities. He said she did not indicate any distress or abnormal behaviour during the call. "My daughter decided on her own to come to Kota for NEET preparation. She was self-studying and taking an offline test series," he said while speaking to reporters outside the mortuary after reaching the city late Thursday night.

