19-year-old student jumps to death from under-construction building in Jaipur; probe underway The student rented a scooter and travelled around five kilometres from the college to an under-construction building, where he placed his bag and mobile phone on a wall on the 12th floor before jumping.

Jaipur:

A 19-year-old college student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 12th floor of an under-construction building in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday in the Bagru area after the student was caught cheating in an exam.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanshu Raj, a native of Patna in Bihar, who was pursuing a first-year computer science course at Manipal University and was residing in the college hostel, said SHO Rajendra Kumar Godara.

The student was under stress

According to police, the student was under severe stress after being caught cheating during an examination, following which his answer sheet and notes were seized.

The officer said he later rented a scooter and travelled around five kilometres from the campus to the under-construction building. Police said Priyanshu reached the 12th floor of the building, where he left his bag and mobile phone on a wall before jumping.

Workers at the site alerted the police after hearing a loud noise, initially believing that a labourer had fallen. The student was rushed in critical condition to the Bagru Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

During a search of the building, police recovered his bag and mobile phone from the 12th floor. The bag reportedly contained documents confirming his identity, along with a bottle of poison and a water bottle, the SHO said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

