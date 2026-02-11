Dausa accident: Six killed in truck-car collision on National Highway 21 in Rajasthan All the victims were from Kalakhoh. They were returning from a wedding ceremony. Half an hour before the accident, the group had taken photographs at the wedding event, which is now getting viral across social media platforms.

Dausa (Rajasthan) :

As many as six persons were killed in a horrifying road accident in Rajasthan’s Dausa. The mishap took place on National Highway 21 when a car collided violently with a truck after losing control and jumping over the divider.

It took about two hours of effort to retrieve the bodies from the car, which was completely crushed in the collision. The area where the accident occurred falls under Sikandra police station jurisdiction.

All the victims were from Kalakhoh. They were returning from a wedding ceremony. Half an hour before the accident, the group had taken photographs at the wedding event, which is now getting viral across social media platforms.