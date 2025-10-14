Several feared dead as moving bus goes up in flames in Jaisalmer | VIDEO A private bus caught fire while moving near the Thaiyat military station in Jaisalmer. Firefighters and Army personnel rushed to the spot and are working to control the blaze. As per reports, several people are feared dead and also injured.

Jaisalmer:

Several are feared dead after a major fire broke out in a moving private travel bus near the military station in the Thaiyat area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The video shows thick smoke billowing from the bus, which forced the driver to halt it immediately. The incident occurred while the bus was on the National Highway, leading to a massive traffic jam as vehicles lined up for several kilometres.

Firefighters rush to the spot

As soon as the fire was reported, fire tenders and Army personnel stationed nearby swung into action to control the blaze. As per eyewitnesses, their prompt response helped prevent the fire from spreading further. The bus was completely charred in the incident. Authorities have not yet ascertained the cause of the fire. Police officials are present at the scene and have cordoned off the area.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Jaisalmer district administration issues statement

Meanwhile, the Jaisalmer district administration has issued an official statement following the tragic incident. According to the administration, relief and rescue operations were launched immediately after information about the fire was received. Teams from the district administration are present at the site and are actively assisting passengers affected by the incident.

District Collector Pratap Singh has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed concerned officials to ensure prompt relief measures and proper medical care for the injured. The injured passengers are being treated with urgency at Shri Jawahir Hospital, he added. The administration has also appealed to the public to contact the following helpline numbers for any information or assistance related to the incident:

9414801400

8003101400

02992-252201

02992-255055

The district administration added that it is closely monitoring the situation and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.