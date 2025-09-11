Uttar Pradesh: Five killed, 10 injured as bus overturns in Lucknow Lucknow bus accident: Following the accident, the police launched a rescue operation. Those who were injured in the incident have been shifted to the Kakori community health centre, officials said.

Lucknow:

At least five people lost their lives, while 10 others were injured after a roadways bus overturned in the Kakori area in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Thursday night. According to officials, the bus was travelling from Hardoi when the driver suddenly lost control and the bus collided with a water tanker, and plunged into a 20-foot-deep ditch.

Following the accident, the Uttar Pradesh Police, along with support from the locals, launched a rescue operation. Those who were injured in the incident have been shifted to the Kakori community health centre, the police said.

CM Yogi takes cognisance of incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has directed top officials to reach the spot. He has also directed the officials to provide immediate assistance to those who were injured in the incident.

(This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon.)