Kota student suicide cases declined by 50 pc compared to 2023, says DM

Kota student suicide cases have declined by 50 per cent this year as compared to 2023, claims the district administration. Without citing any data, Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami said there has been a significant decrease in student suicides being reported in the coaching hub. He credited the decline to several measures taken by the district administration and continuous vigilance of the coaching centres.

17 suicide cases this year

As per several reports, Rajasthan's Kota witnessed 17 suicide cases in 2024, compared to 26 such cases in 2023. However, stakeholders also say that student enrollment in the district has also declined significantly this year. Every year thousands of students visit Kota to prepare for the National level competitive exams IIT JEE and NEET. After the spike in suicide cases, the district administration and Rajasthan government took several measures to curb the pressure on students.

Suicide cases have declined by 50 pc

In an interview, Goswami said "In comparison to last year, the suicide rate among coaching students has decreased by 50 per cent this year, which is a significant figure in terms of the efforts yielding results. We expect this trend to continue in the future."

He further highlighted the events conducted by the district administration, such as 'Dinner with Collector' and 'Samwad,' to understand the mental condition of the students. Goswami said he interacted with 25,000 coaching students this year.

Other measures, such as gate-keeper training for hostel wardens based on WHO norms and the implementation of SOS Help services, have also contributed to the reduction in suicide cases.

The District Collector also mentioned the launch of a programme called 'Kota Cares', which reaffirms the commitment to the well-being and safety of coaching students. The three-day Kota Mahotsav was organised to entertain the students while showcasing Kota as a tourist city with a rich cultural heritage.

Goswami also highlighted that through the 'Kota Cares' programme, the city has offered coaching to over one crore students from across the country, playing a significant role in their lives, regardless of the careers they pursue.

The programme also involves inviting Kota alumni -- former students who have studied in the city -- to interact with the current aspirants and reassure them that the city now offers better facilities and an improved environment

Decline in student enrollments

A PTI report also cited the stakeholders who claimed number of student enrollments in the coaching hub of India has declined due to the suicide cases and negative publicity. The number of students in Kota has fallen to 85,000 to 1 lakh this year, down from the usual 2-2. 5 lakh, leading to a reduction in annual revenues -- from Rs 6,500-7,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore

(With PTI inputs)