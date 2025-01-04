Kiren Rijiju offers 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on PM Modi's behalf during Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

Follow us on Image Source : X Kiren Rijiju

In a significant gesture reflecting India’s spiritual harmony, Hon'ble Minister of Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju today offered a 'Chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This marks the 11th consecutive year that Prime Minister Modi has participated in this revered tradition, underscoring his deep respect for India's rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of peace and unity.

Speaking after his arrival in Jaipur en route to Ajmer, Minister Rijiju emphasised the cultural and religious significance of this practice, which has been a cherished tradition in the country for years. "It is an old tradition of the country to visit the dargah of 'Gareeb Nawaz' during the Urs in Ajmer. I have had the opportunity to offer the 'chadar' on behalf of PM Modi, sending a message of harmony and brotherhood. Yesterday, I also visited the dargah of 'Hazrat Nizamuddin' in Delhi and offered a 'chadar' there as well," Rijiju said.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of fostering unity in diversity, which has been a hallmark of India’s cultural fabric. “On this auspicious occasion of Urs, we seek blessings for a peaceful atmosphere in the country. Unity in diversity is the foundation of our culture, and people from all communities come here to seek the blessings of ‘Gareeb Nawaz’," Rijiju added.

In his remarks, the Minister addressed the logistical challenges faced by the millions of pilgrims who visit the dargah during the Urs. "Lakhs of people visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah every year, and we are working towards easing their journey. New initiatives are being launched to ensure a better experience for the devotees," he stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving facilities for pilgrims.

This annual offering of the ‘Chadar’ by PM Modi and the recent efforts by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to improve the pilgrimage experience reinforce India’s values of religious tolerance, brotherhood, and national unity.