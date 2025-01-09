20-year-old JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, second case in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kota student suicide: A 20-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission in undergraduate engineering courses, allegedly died by suicide in Kota district of Rajasthan, police said. He allegedly hung himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek, was a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Guna. He had been preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota since May last year. Abhishek resided in a PG accommodation located in the Dakaniya area under the jurisdiction of Vigyan Nagar Police Station in Kota.

No suicide note found

Vigyan Nagar Police Station SHO Mukesh Meena said, "Abhishek (20), a resident of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room. The deceased youth had been preparing for JEE-Mains at a coaching institute here since May last year."

The SHO said that they received information in this regard around 7.45 pm on Wednesday following which the police personnel rushed to the spot. He further said that the deceased's body has been kept in the hospital mortuary and post-mortem will be done after the arrival of his family members, who have been informed of the tragedy.

The SHO further said that no suicide note was recovered from the PG room and the reason behind this extreme step by the youth is yet to be ascertained.

Second suicide case in 24 hours

It is the second case of suicide by a coaching student within 24 hours in coaching hub Kota as another JEE aspirant from Haryana, identified as Neeraj (19), was found hanging from a noose in his hostel room late Tuesday evening.

Neeraj, a student of Class 12, had been preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota and lived in a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Circle Inspector Budharam Jat said.

According to the police official, the student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the hook of a ceiling fan in his hostel room late Tuesday evening. However, the incident came to light around 10.30 pm when the caretaker knocked the room and did not receive any response, he added.

50 per cent decline in student suicides in Kota: DM

The Kota district administration claimed that there has been a 50 per cent decline in the number of suicides by students in 2024 as compared to 2023 in this coaching hub of Rajasthan known for preparing students for IIT-JEE entrance tests.

However, no specific breakdown of the numbers has been provided by the officials.

"In comparison to last year, the suicide rate among coaching students has decreased by 50 per cent this year, which is a significant figure in terms of the efforts yielding results. We expect this trend to continue in the future," Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami said on December 29, 2024.

Kota witnessed 17 cases of suicides by coaching students in 2024, compared to 26 such cases in 2023, as per reports.

