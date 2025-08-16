Jaipur: Retired Army officer dies after being dragged under car; incident caught on CCTV | Video In a separate incident, a 40-year-old man died after a speeding Thar rammed his motorcycle in Delhi's posh Moti Bagh area. The incident took place on Friday night.

Jaipur:

A retired Army officer died after being dragged several feet by a car in Jaipur on the morning of August 15. The victim got stuck under the vehicle and was pulled along the road before succumbing to his injuries. The incident took place when the victim was cycling to Chitrakoot Stadium, as per his daily routine.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Police launch manhunt

The disturbing visuals show the victim being run over by the speeding SUV, while the vehicle proceeds further without paying heed. The car dragged the retired Army Captain Narsa Ram Jajra for about 10 feet after the collision. The driver then fled the scene, leaving him severely injured in a pool of blood.

The accused is at large and police have launched a manhunt based on CCTV footage.

Delhi hit-and-run case

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old man died after a speeding Thar rammed his motorcycle in Delhi's posh Moti Bagh area. The incident took place on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Beche Lal. He was reportedly standing beside his black Pulsar motorcycle on the roadside when a white Thar SUV allegedly struck him. The impact of the collision caused the motorcycle to crash into a truck that was passing in front.

During the preliminary investigation, authorities discovered empty liquor bottles inside the SUV, raising suspicions that the driver may have been under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

Bechu Lal's family hails from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. Lal moved to Delhi for better earning opportunities. He is survived by five children and was the sole earning person in the family. Last night, he had gone to meet someone in Moti Bagh when the accident occurred, the family said.