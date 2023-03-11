Pulwama widows protest: Rajasthan BJP leaders, workers detained as agitation turns violent in Jaipur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pulwama widows protest: Rajasthan BJP leaders, workers detained as agitation turns violent in Jaipur

Pulwama widows protest: A number of BJP workers and leaders, including Deputy LoP Rajendra Rathore, have been detained by the police as the saffron party has launched a massive protest in Jaipur over the matter of demonstration by widows of jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Following his arrest, Rathore warned to take the protest against the govt further in all corners of the state.

"We have initiated the protest today and we will continue it. The kind of behaviour the state govt is showcasing is an insult to democracy, we will take the protest against the govt further in all corners of the state," he told the media on Saturday, March 11.

BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena sustained 'injuries' during clash with police

Earlier on Friday, BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena was rushed to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur after he reportedly sustained 'injuries' during a clash with police on Friday. Meena and the workers of the party were detained by police on their way to Jaipur. He has been supporting the protesting widows of Pulwama attack soldiers, in favour of their demands.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that the Congress has always insulted the country's brave and courageous as well as their families. Notably, the widows were protesting since February 28, and had launched an indefinite hunger strike six days ago outside Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's house.

Demands of Pulwama widows

They demanded a change in rules so that their relatives and not just children can get government jobs on compassionate grounds. Their other demands included the construction of roads and the installation of statues of the jawans in their villages.

It is pertinent to mention here that the protests by the Pulwama widows intensified on Thursday as they sought justice from the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government by putting grass in their mouths.

They staged a protest in front of Sachin Pilot's residence on Wednesday and marched towards the Chief Minister's residence today where they were stopped by the police. The widows had earlier alleged that the police personnel had misbehaved with them.

