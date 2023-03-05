Widows of Pulwama attack martyrs assaulted by police during protest against Ashok Gehlot's govt | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on protest by widows of Pulwama martyrs.

Jaipur: Widows of 2019 Pulwama terror attack martyrs were allegedly assaulted by police personnel in Rajasthan's Jaipur when they were protesting against Ashok Gehlot's government for failing to fulfill promises.

The protesters wanted to meet the Chief Minister to raise their demands but were not allowed by the police. Reports say that they were allegedly beaten, dragged, and pulled by the cops during the protest. Some women protesters were injured during the face-off while a few of them have fallen sick.

BJP has slammed Gehlot's government in Rajasthan after its action against widows of Pulwama terror attack martyrs.

Defending the government, Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has said that they (kin) of Pulwama martyrs have already been compensated by the state government.

"They have been compensated already... Rajasthan's government has given them the best package compared to any other BJP government," Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.

Slamming the saffron party, the Rajasthan minister accused the BJP of disturbing the atmosphere in the state since elections are approaching and alleged that it hasn't done anything for the martyrs adding that the party is only good in publicity.

